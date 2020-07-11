Ileana pins big hopes on Tollywood

Ileana is one of the star heroines in the movie industry who is inactive in recent times. Ileana has super hits to her credit in Telugu but she left to enjoy a career in Bollywood at a later point in time.

After Amar Akbar Anthony, the actress received a couple of interesting offers but she rejected them asking for a huge remuneration. With the Corona Crisis, offers are not coming her way and she has to look at an alternate industry.

Ileana is already in talks for Nagarjuna's next film which is Raid remake, but the actress wants to act alongside Young heroes in Telugu. She is in talks with a couple of heroines already and there is no clarity on the same yet.

More details about her next line up will come out soon.