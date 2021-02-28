In talks: Mahesh- Anil Ravipudi's experiment film

X
Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu recently scored yet another blockbuster with Sarileru Neekevvaru movie under the direction of Anil Ravipudi which got released for Sankranthi 2020.

The fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming movie and Mahesh Babu has an interesting lineup of projects. Mahesh is currently busy with his upcoming movie Sarkari Vaaru Paata under the direction of Parasuram. The first shooting schedule of the film already got wrapped up in Dubai. The movie is gearing up for a theatrical release in summer this year. After wrapping of this project, Mahesh Babu is going to join hands with maverick director S S Rajamouli. But because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of Rajamouli's 'RRR' also got delayed and the release got postponed to October. So, the Rajamouli-Mahesh movie will also get postponed. We say that it will take at least one year to kick start the shooting of this project.

So, meanwhile, Mahesh Babu wants to do another movie and has been listening to some scripts from young directors. Recently, 'Bheeshma' fame Venky Kudumula and Anil Ravipudi narrated scripts to Mahesh Babu and the 'Bharath Ane Nenu' actor reportedly liked Anil Ravipudi's story. So, if everything goes well, Mahesh Babu might join hands with director Anil Ravipudi yet again.

