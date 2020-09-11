Indraganti backs Thaman over copying allegations

Tollywood: Thaman received a huge backlash and criticism for the the background score of V. Nani and Sudheer Babu played the lead roles in the film. A lot of people compared the score with that of Ratsasan. In an interview, Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the director of the film supported Thaman and told that it is not copying. The video of the same is currently going viral.

"Sirrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr Even a composers like us Could have not expressed better than this. Love you for this dear sir." posted Thaman as a reply to the director.

Love u for this dear sir @mokris_1772#VBGM !! 👏🏾🧨🧨🧨🧨🧨🧨🧨 https://t.co/rArUrnhmn6 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) September 9, 2020



Mohana Krishna Indraganti then wrote, "Manava prayatnam chesa

@MusicThaman garu.😃. 'Ratsasan' bgm kooda poorthigaa padesthe poyedhi😃. Swaralatho saha 😃 Anyways I hope people will get it now. If not......🙏🙏🙏🙏 namo namaha."

Directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the film V is a production of Dil Raju. Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari played the leading ladies in the film.