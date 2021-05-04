Induvadana: Young Actor Varun Sandesh Drops The First Look From His Next Movie

Tollywood's young actor Varun Sandesh who took a long break from the big screens is back with a bang. After participating in the Bigg Boss season 3, he once again gained popularity and is all set to entertain his fans with his next movie 'Induvadana'. Off late, this 'Happy Days' actor has shared the first look poster on his Instagram and created a buzz with the cosy first look.

In this poster, Varun is seen hugging the lead actress FarnazSetti in a cosy pose. Varun sported shirtless having 'Rudrakshamala' around his neck and the lead actress Farnaz looked beautiful draping a saree. The cosy poster raised expectations on the movie and also created noise on social media. Even the beautiful painted background gives us a glimpse of a beautiful love story and that too with periodic vibes of a village drama.

Being a debut movie to the lead actress Farnaz, we need to see how she impresses the audience. Along with sharing the first look poster, Varun also wrote, "Presenting you the #FirstLook poster of #Induvadana.

Hope you all like it#InduvadanaFirstLook".

Leaving all his fans go aww, he shared the beautiful poster that has the full moon along with full of clouds.

Induvadana movie is being directed by MSR and is bankrolled by MadhaviAdurthi under the Sri Balaji Pictures banner.

Varun Sandesh participated in the third season of Bigg Boss reality show along with his wife Vithika. They both got hitched in August, 2016.