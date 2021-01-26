Interesting backdrop for Nag-Puri Film?

Tollywood: Akkineni Nagarjuna and director Puri Jagannath have earlier worked together for films Shivamani and Super. If the latest rumors are anything to go by, the duo is teaming up once again after a long gap of more than 15 years. This time, they are joining hands for a fantasy drama.

According to the sources, Puri recently narrated a story to Nag and the latter liked it a lot. Apparently, the film is the story of a king from the medieval age who accidentally comes to the modern era. The story is quite exciting and Puri's style of making will be an add-on for it.

If everything goes well, the shoot of this film will go on the floors by the end of this year. As of now, Nagarjuna is awaiting the release of his next film Wild Dog and he is yet to sign another new film.

The complete details about the film will come out soon.