Interesting update about 'RRR'

The expectations on maverick director SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie 'RRR' starring Ram Charan and NTR are sky-high. Each and every update about the movie is taking the internet by storm.

From the past few days, we have been hearing interesting updates about the fight sequences in the film. According to the buzz, a high octane action sequence between NTR and a tiger is going to be the major highlight of the film. Also, it seems like Ram Charan is also going to have a mesmerizing underwater action sequence which will come in the pre-interval of the film. Now, the sources are claiming that both NTR and Ram Charan are going to make the audience emotional and the song that comes in the background with the Kala Bhairava's voice is going to make the audience cry.

Ram Charan is playing the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju in the movie whereas NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. The movie is slated to get released on October 13th this year.