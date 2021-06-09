Interesting update about SSMB28 shooting

Superstar Mahesh Babu who is currently busy with his upcoming movie, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' under the direction of Parasuram is soon going to join hands with Wizard of the words, Trivikram Srinivas.

Tentatively titled as #SSMB28, the expectations are high on this movie and the project is likely to hit the floors by the end of this year. Mahesh Babu is going to wrap up 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' by September or October this year and will immediately start #SSMB28.



As the project has already got delayed because of the second wave of covid-19, director Trivikram Srinivas has decided to complete the shooting of the film very soon and both Trivikram and Mahesh Babu are planning to release the film for summer next year.



The film unit is yet to confirm the title, cast and crew details. Most likely, these details will come out on Mahesh Babu's birthday.

