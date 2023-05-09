‘IQ (Power of Students)’ is all set to release

Sai Charan, Pallavi, Transee as lead actors, director B Srinivas is coming with a film titled “IQ (Power of Students)” which is produced by Kayagurala Lakshmi Pathi under the banner KLP Movies.

The film is presented by Kayagurala Rajeshwari.

The film’s unit held a press meet and announced that the film is completed all the formalities and is all set to release. Actor Suman, Pratani Ramakrishna Goud, Pandu Goud, Sethu Madhav and others participated in the program. The release date is yet to be announced.