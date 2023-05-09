Live
- Kurnool: Special officer will monitor grievance redressal, says Collector
- Kurnool: Provide subsidy to Haj pilgrims, demands Lokesh
- New Delhi: Common uniform for Brigadier and above rank officers
- Suryakumar’s blitzkrieg Hand mi 6-wkt win over RCB
- India U17 men’s football team gear up for Getafe FC clash
- Ensure welfare schemes reach the eligible: MP Reddeppa
- Emergence of young left-handed batters, finishers augurs well for Indian cricket
- New Delhi: Narendra Modi pens open letter to Kannadigas
- Pawan Kalyan tour in EG, Konaseema districts today
- Kadapa: Jaganannaku Chebudam to be effectively implemented
‘IQ (Power of Students)’ is all set to release
Highlights
Sai Charan, Pallavi, Transee as lead actors, director B Srinivas is coming with a film titled “IQ (Power of Students)” which is produced by Kayagurala Lakshmi Pathi under the banner KLP Movies.
The film is presented by Kayagurala Rajeshwari.
The film’s unit held a press meet and announced that the film is completed all the formalities and is all set to release. Actor Suman, Pratani Ramakrishna Goud, Pandu Goud, Sethu Madhav and others participated in the program. The release date is yet to be announced.
