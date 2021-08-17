Is Allu Arjun's 'Icon' in trouble?

Director Venu Sriram is on high after the success of his last release 'Vakeel Saab'. It was a comeback film for Pawan Kalyan, after a gap of three years. Venu won a lot of praises and appreciation for his gripping direction as well as showcasing Pawan Kalyan in a new avatar.



During "Vakeel Saab" promotions, Dil Raju spoke about "Icon" film, which features Allu Arjun in the lead role. Dil Raju-Allu Arjun's "Icon" was supposed to go on floors a long time back. But, the film was shelved without any progress. The film was supposed to be directed by Venu Sriram. According to the sources, "Icon" film with Allu Arjun may not happen soon. Rumors are circulating in film circles that Director Venu Sriram has walked out of the project and apparently he is said to have narrated the same script to another big star in Tollywood.

Venu Sriram got a nod for his next film and it is going to be produced by a noted producer. All the details about Venu Sriram's next are yet to be confirmed. Venu Sriram is looking forward to making an official announcement, shortly.