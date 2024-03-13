  • Menu
Is Atlee Charging a Record-Breaking Fee for Allu Arjun's Film?

Superstar director Atlee might be directing Telugu star Allu Arjun in a big-budget film. Reports say Atlee's fee could be a record-breaking ₹60 crore. Fans are excited to see what magic this powerful duo creates on screen!

Director Atlee Kumar is on a roll! After directing the record-shattering Bollywood film ‘Jawan’ with Shah Rukh Khan, everyone's buzzing about his next project. The answer is a team-up with Telugu superstar Allu Arjun for a highly-anticipated movie. But one detail got everyone talking: Atlee's reported director's fee.

According to whispers in the industry, Atlee might be commanding a whopping ₹60 crore to helm this project. That's a staggering sum that could potentially make him one of the highest-paid directors in the country. While it's not officially confirmed yet, it hints at the big-budget nature of this collaboration.

This sky-high fee likely stems from Atlee's proven track record. ‘Jawan’ wasn't just a critical darling, it was a commercial juggernaut, raking in over ₹1148 crore worldwide. Studios know Atlee can deliver blockbusters, and that star power translates to big bucks.

Allu Arjun himself is no stranger to success. He's a massive star in Telugu cinema, and his recent film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ took India by storm. The upcoming sequel, ‘Pushpa: The Rule,’ is gearing up for a grand release on Independence Day, August 15th, 2024. Packed with action, romance, and music by the award-winning Devi Sri Prasad, the movie promises to be another crowd-pleaser.

So, what can we expect from this powerhouse director-actor duo? With Atlee's knack for creating larger-than-life experiences and Allu Arjun's undeniable charisma, this movie promises to be a visual spectacle. The combination of their creative energies is sure to set the box office on fire. With a hefty budget and two big names attached, this collaboration is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year.

