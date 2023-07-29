Is ‘Colors’ Swathi taking divorce!

Live
‘Colors’ Swathi was one of the most popular faces on TV. She then transformed herself into a noted actress and gave some hit films as well. But after her wedding, she slowed down a bit.
Then, she made a comeback with the film “Month Of Madhu” and is now looking for more offers in Telugu cinema. A few days back, Swathi caught the attention of many when she deleted all her wedding snaps from Instagram. This fueled even more rumors that Swathi has divorced her husband.
This caught the attention of many and the news is that one of the media people even contacted her to find out the reason behind this and Swathi did not want to talk about this and just said “I have nothing to say”. Swathi is a very talented actress and has been around in Tollywood for a long time now.