Is Maruthi's next on this?

Director Maruthi is currently busy working on the script for his upcoming movie. As of now, the director has denied all the rumours about his next film in the media. No one is sure about his next film's hero but an interesting report is that he is planning to make a sequel to Bhale Bhale Magadivoi. Nani and Lavanya Tripathi played the lead roles in the film and it became a big hit at the box-office.

Maruthi always wanted to do a sequel for the film and even Nani also showed interest in the same. Now, the buzz is that Maruthi is going to pen a script which will be a mix of Bhale Bhale Magadivoi and Mahanubhavudu. The hero characterisation is going to be the major highlight of the film and with the same, the director wants to run a story with full entertainment.

Maruthi is expected to make an official announcement on his next, once he wraps up the script work.