‘Itlu Mee Edava’ comes with a melody track; Srikanth conveys best wishes

Itlu Mee Edava, a youthful entertainer directed by Trinath Kathari, is all set to arrive soon, bringing fresh energy to the Telugu audience. The film is produced by Bellary Shankar under the Sanjeevani Productions banner, with Telugu talent Sahithi Avancha playing the lead role. Carrying the tagline “Veyelloo Dharmangaa Vardhillu,” the title glimpse has already generated a positive buzz among viewers.
The recently released song “Unnatta Mare Lenatta” is turning into a major highlight of the film. Composed by renowned musician RP Patnaik, the melody impresses with its soothing tune. Lyricist Poornachari has penned meaningful and catchy lines, while SP Charan and Shruti Samudra’s soulful vocals add magic to the composition. Music lovers are showering the track with appreciation across platforms.
Actor Srikanth, who attended the song launch, conveyed his best wishes to the team. He praised the music, saying, “RP Patnaik did an extraordinary job. The combination of Trinath and Sahithi is very good. I wish the entire team huge success.” He also expressed his support for producer Shankar and DOP Jagadish, whom he described as close friends.
The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Tanikella Bharani, Goparaju Ramana, Devi Prasad, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Madhumani, and Thagubothu Ramesh in key roles. With cinematography by Jagadish Kakkar and editing by Uddhav SB, the film has successfully wrapped up shooting and is gearing up for its release soon.