‘Jack’ trailer promises a fun-filled thriller

Siddhu Jonnalagadda and director Bommarillu Bhaskar have teamed up for the first time for the upcoming film Jack, and the trailer—released today after a brief delay—has already started creating buzz for its quirky and entertaining tone.

The trailer kicks off with a serious voiceover from Prakash Raj, who plays an intelligence officer tracking a terrorist threat. The narrative then takes a light-hearted detour, introducing Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s character, a quirky young man living in the city and in love with Vaishnavi Chaitanya. However, the fun doesn’t last long, as Siddhu’s antics inadvertently disrupt Prakash Raj’s investigation. This sets the stage for an engaging mix of action and comedy, where both characters must navigate a high-stakes mission to eliminate a national threat.

Siddhu shines in his signature comic style, and the trailer’s witty dialogues reflect his strengths. Though Bommarillu Bhaskar’s emotional storytelling style isn’t very evident in the trailer, it may unfold more deeply in the full film. The trailer’s pacing, humorous tone, and visual appeal make it an exciting preview of what’s to come.

Technically, Jack boasts top-notch production values. Achu Rajamani handles the songs while Sricharan Pakala scores the background music. The film’s sleek visuals are captured by cinematographer Vijay K Chakravarthy, with editing by Navin Nooli and art direction by Kolla Avinash.

Backed by strong talent and promising a fun, action-packed experience, Jack is all set to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025.