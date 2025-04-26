Jagadeesh Aamanchi unleashes fierce avatar in mythological thriller ‘Yamudu’

With mythological films striking gold at the box office, Yamudu is the latest entrant riding this wave. Produced under Jagannatha Pictures, the film features actor Jagadeesh Aamanchi taking on dual responsibilities as both lead actor and director. It carries the powerful tagline, "Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah (Dharma protects those who protect it)." Shravani Shetty stars as the female lead.

Building anticipation, the makers recently unveiled a striking new poster that has captured everyone’s attention. Earlier title posters and Deepavali specials had already impressed audiences, but the latest poster promises an even more intense experience.

In the new release, Jagadeesh is seen in a fierce and commanding avatar as Yamudu, the God of Death, radiating an aura of terror. The backdrop featuring a demonic figure reminiscent of Mahishasura, combined with heavy chains in Yamudu’s hands, amplifies the chilling effect. A standout moment shows the heroine ensnared by the Yamapasha, adding to the visual intensity.

On the technical front, Vishnu Reddy Vanga handles cinematography, Bhavani Rakesh scores the music, and KCB Hari takes charge of editing. The story is penned by Hari Allasani and Jagadeesh Aamanchi, with a gripping screenplay by Shiva Kundrapu.

Having completed its shoot, Yamudu is currently in the post-production stage. The team is putting in meticulous efforts to polish the final product, with an official release date to be announced soon.