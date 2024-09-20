Jani master controversy: Everything you need to know about it

Hyderabad: Tollywood choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, known as Jani Master, has been arrested by the Cyberabad Special Operations Team in Goa. The arrest, made on September 19, marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into serious harassment and sexual assault allegations. Jani Master is expected to be transferred to Hyderabad and appear before the Upparapalli Court soon.

Initial Investigation and Troubling History

The case began with a Zero First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Raidurgam police station on September 15, based on the victim's complaint. The case was subsequently transferred to the Narsingi police, where the victim resides. Jani Master has been booked under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 376 (rape), Section 506 (criminal intimidation), and Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt). This case adds to Jani Master’s troubled history; in June, a dancer named Satish filed a harassment complaint against him, and in 2019, he was sentenced to six months in jail for a 2015 college brawl.

Support from Allu Arjun?

At a press meet, TFCC Secretary and Convener Jhansi revealed that a prominent actor is backing the victim. Speculation quickly pointed to Allu Arjun, especially given his supportive comments at the Baby movie event. Allu Arjun’s commitment to providing the victim with roles in Pushpa 2 and other films is seen as a deliberate move to distance from Jani Master, underscoring his dedication to fostering a secure and supportive environment for women in the industry.

Victim's Allegations and Police Investigation

The victim, who joined Jani Master’s team in 2019, alleges she was sexually assaulted during a trip to Mumbai and faced threats and coercion, including a demand for religious conversion and marriage. The police reported that Jani Master allegedly attacked her by pulling her hair when she rejected his advances. Additionally, on August 28, the victim received a mysterious parcel with a threatening note that said “Congratulations for son. Be careful.”

Telangana Women Commission Intervenes

The Telangana State Commission for Women, led by Nerella Sharada, has intervened in the case. Sharada expressed concern over delays in the police investigation and stated, “We have ordered police protection for the victim and will form a high-level monitoring committee to investigate similar cases within the film industry.” She emphasized the need for rigorous enforcement of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act and vowed to address harassment issues proactively.

Poonam Kaur’s Renewed Allegations

Amidst these developments, actress Poonam Kaur has revisited her allegations against director Trivikram Srinivas. She criticised the Telugu film industry for ignoring her previous complaints and urged industry leaders to address them. The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) has announced a committee to investigate harassment complaints. Manchu Vishnu, president of the Movie Artists Association (MAA), expressed openness to reviewing industry practices, while Thammareddy Bharadwaj, a renowned producer, said that “She could have dropped a complaint in the red box at the Film Chamber. We would have taken action.”

TFCC and JanaSena Party Suspends Jani Master

In response to the allegations, the TFCC has suspended Jani Master from his role as president of the Telugu Film & TV Dance Directors Association. The suspension will remain in place pending the outcome of the ongoing rape investigation. Immediately after the allegations surfaced, JanaSena Party also suspended Jani master indefinitely and declared it on their twitter handle.

Nagababu’s Cryptic Tweets

Nagababu emphasised the Jana Sena Party’s commitment to women’s safety in a separate interview. He stated, “JSP will never tolerate any misconduct against women. We are dedicated to taking strict action in such cases.” This reaffirmation of JSP’s strong stance on women’s issues highlights the party’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for women.

He tweeted a couple of cryptic quotes that say that may hint that Jani could be innocent which sparked discussions among netizens.

Arrest Marks Key Development

Jani Master has been arrested by the Cyberabad SOT police in Goa. The arrest was made as part of an ongoing investigation, and Jani Master has been brought before a Goa court. The police have obtained a PT (Preventive) warrant for his transfer, and Jani Master is scheduled to be moved to Hyderabad. He is expected to appear before the Upparapalli Court in Hyderabad tomorrow. The police said they are investigating Jani master under POCSO, POSH Act and also rape cases.

The case has highlighted the need for stronger protective measures for women, and there is hope that it will lead to meaningful reforms in Tollywood.