Jani Master praises women’s support at a film event

Jabardasth fame Rocking Rakesh is gearing up for the release of his debut film as a lead actor and producer, 'Keshava Chandra Ramavath' (KCR). The team recently hosted a pre-release event on Monday, with noted choreographer Jani Master making a surprise appearance.

At the event, Jani Master lauded the unwavering support of wives during challenging times, drawing attention to Jordar Sujatha, who has been a key pillar of support for Rakesh throughout the making of the film.

“In the recent past, I faced a few issues, and during this time, my wife stood by me as my backbone. She has been my great pillar of strength, ensuring I stay on the right path. I salute all wives who support their husbands in tough times, acting as their friends and guiding lights,” Jani Master shared, resonating with the audience.

The choreographer's remarks come amidst his recent personal challenges, including legal troubles surrounding a POCSO case filed by a former assistant choreographer, for which he is currently out on bail. Despite this, he recently spent quality time with his family on a vacation and made an unexpected appearance at the event to show his solidarity.

With 'KCR' generating buzz, Rocking Rakesh hopes to make a strong impression in his debut. The film's release is eagerly awaited, especially with the added attention brought by the high-profile event.