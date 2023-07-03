Jani Master turns protagonist for ‘Runner’

Famous choreographer Jani Master who worked with most of the top stars across industries, is getting introduced as a protagonist with the movie “Runner.” The makers revealed the first look poster of the film featuring Jani Master. Jani Master looks massy and intense in the first look poster. Can the choreographer turn out to be successful as a hero? Let’s wait and see. “Runner” will hit the screens in December 2023.

Veejay Choudary directs this action thriller. Vijaya Bhaskar, G. Phaneendra, and M. Sri Hari are producing Runner under the banner of Vijaya Damaruka Arts. Mani Sharma is the music composer. PG Vinda will crank the camera.