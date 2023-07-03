Live
- High Level Parliamentary Committee to meet today on UCC
- 174 students win scholarship for higher studies in Europe
- L-G V K Saxena extends contract of 777 para-medical workers, 476 teachers
- Delhi government collects Rs 1,700 crore tax
- Congress has history of looting country: Harish Rao
- Bring back body of Addanki youth to India who drowned in USA: TDP chief to Union Min
- Surge in daylight robberies raises concerns in Delhi
- Major raids target marijuana transportation and illegal hookah centres in Cyberabad
- PM Modi biggest patron of corruption: AAP
- Reintegration of millets in global foodscape: Nutritional benefits & environmental resilience stand out
Jani Master turns protagonist for ‘Runner’
Famous choreographer Jani Master who worked with most of the top stars across industries, is getting introduced as a protagonist with the movie “Runner.” The makers revealed the first look poster of the film featuring Jani Master. Jani Master looks massy and intense in the first look poster. Can the choreographer turn out to be successful as a hero? Let’s wait and see. “Runner” will hit the screens in December 2023.
Veejay Choudary directs this action thriller. Vijaya Bhaskar, G. Phaneendra, and M. Sri Hari are producing Runner under the banner of Vijaya Damaruka Arts. Mani Sharma is the music composer. PG Vinda will crank the camera.
