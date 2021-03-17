Jathi Ratnalu results in changes to his next!

Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty are playing the lead roles in an upcoming untitled film. The film is Naveen Polishetty's third film in Telugu. After Agent Sai Srinivas Atreya and Jathi Ratnalu, the actor signed this interesting film. The success of Jathi Ratnalu has now resulted in the makers of this untitled film to make changes to the script.

As per the latest speculations, the film unit is planning to give more screen time to Naveen Polishetty. Both Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty will be seen as a pair in this interesting romantic drama.

Anushka Shetty will be seen as a 40 year old lady while Naveen will be seen in his late 20s. The film tells the tale of love between the two. UV Creations are producing the film. Mahesh Babu who made his debut as a director with the film Ra Ra Krishnayya is directing the movie.