‘Jaya Ho Ramanuja’ song launch event held

The upcoming multilingual film ‘Jaya Ho Ramanuja’, directed and led by Lion Dr. Sai Venkat, is being produced by Sai Prasanna and Pravallika under the Sudarshan Productions banner. Featuring American actress Jo Sharma in the female lead, the movie also stars Suman, Pravallika, and others in key roles. The film is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and Sanskrit.

A grand song launch event for the film recently took place in Hyderabad, where key members of the industry shared their thoughts.

Producer & Distributor Muthyala Ramdas praised Sai Venkat, calling him a dear friend and lauding his efforts in bringing such a large-scale project to life. He assured full support for the film’s grand release.

Producer & Film Journalist Suresh Kondeti expressed happiness over participating in the event and extended birthday wishes to Sai Venkat, hoping the film would achieve great success.

Director Sai Venkat explained that while Ramanujacharya’s legacy is well-known in Tamil Nadu, awareness in Telugu states grew after the unveiling of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy’s Samatha Murthy statue. This inspired him to create a film showcasing Ramanujacharya’s contributions, including presenting the Shankha and Chakra to Lord Venkateswara.

Venkat also revealed that he has played eleven roles in the film, setting a world record. Plans are in place for a global release, including international languages.

Producer Pravallika, also Sai Venkat’s daughter, credited her father’s support for making the project possible. She emphasized that quality was a top priority, comparing their meticulous approach to Rajamouli’s filmmaking standards. She expressed excitement about the worldwide release and hoped audiences would appreciate their dedication.