Jaya Prakash Reddy - A man who slayed multiple slangs in Telugu

Jaya Prakash Reddy's demise has pushed the Tollywood industry into a deep shock. He was a versatile artist who did a lot of characters effortlessly. From his first film to his last one Sarileru Neekevvaru, the actor never disappointed the audiences. One unique thing about the actor is that he could slay all the slangs of Telugu language.

Jaya Prakash Reddy was most popular for his Rayalaseema slang usage in the movies. It has brought him unique name and fame. No one like him, on the screen, could use the slang. At the same time, he also delivered dialogues in Telangana slang perfectly, in many movies.

Not just that, he is well versed with Andhra slang too. With an impeccable experience, he acted with almost all the star heroes of this generation. Today, his loss is irreplaceable and also, it is unfortunate to miss him amongst us!