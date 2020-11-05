Jeevitha opens up about Rajashekar's health condition

Senior actress Jeevitha recently came in front of the cameras and opened up about the health condition of her husband and actor Rajashekar.

She urged the netizens to stop spreading false reports about Rajasekhar's health on social media platforms. Jeevitha, Rajashekar, and their daughters tested positive for Covid-19 a couple of weeks ago.

Jeevitha and their daughters Shivani and Shivatmika have recovered from the deadly virus whereas her husband Rajasekhar remained in the hospital for treatment. "His condition once turned critical and we prayed to God for his recovery. Fortunately, his condition got improved now. He is able to breathe without any support. We are confident that he will get discharged soon," said Jeevitha in a video statement.

Jeevitha about Dr.Rajasekhar's health condition. She requested everyone to not to spread false news. @ActorRajasekhar @ShivathmikaR pic.twitter.com/ad9cG5SGxm — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) November 4, 2020

Jeevitha's update about Rajasekhar's health sure became happy news for all the fans who are also worried about his health.