Jessie becomes captain, house turns emotional sharing their first love

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 started with Bigg Boss announcing Ravi as the first captaincy contender as he finishes the secret task given. The contestants now have to select the rest of the contenders for the captaincy task, one contestant from bride's team, one from groom's team and one from others.

After a series of discussions, Sweta, Jessie and Sreerama Chandra were chosen for the captaincy task. Lahari was upset as she had to voluntarily give up her chance to Jessie.

The captaincy contenders were given task to bring alphabets from swimming pool and fill 'Captain' words in their dugout. Jessie becomes the captain in the captaincy task and Jessie opts Shanmukh as the new ration manager.

Priyanka says she doesn't want kitchen duties as she is being nominated based on it. Shanmukh avoids Siri and she shares her emotions with Kajal. She sits alone and cries her heart out

According to the next task, the contestants had to share memories and experiences about their first love. Shanmukh reveals about his first crush from 8th standard. Siri talks about her first love Vishnu aka Chinna for whom she even ran away from home a day before her engagement at a very young age but one fine day after they came back and had disputes, she got the news that he is no more. Siri bursts into tears talking about him.Vishwa shares about his first crush Sumalatha during 5th standard. He then gets emotional talking about his wife Shraddha and how she is his biggest support system in life. Priyanka becomes emotional and says that how someone she loved rejected her as she can't have babies after her surgery.

Anee emotionally talks about her husband Pramod whose unconditional love and support helped her become successful in career as well. Ravi shares his adorable love story where he met his wife Nitya at a temple and eventually married her. He adds that Nitya taught him sacrifice and how she takes care of him, daughter Viya and his family.

Jessie narrates his childhood love story and says that he is ready to reconnect with her if she is still single. Nataraj also shares how his wife pursued him for nearly 7 years and that she is his biggest motivation and support system for him now. Priya gets emotional talking about her husband and prays for his well-being. Lobo remembers his first love and flaunts his tattoo on her name and the time of his proposal. Adding that she got married now, he reveals that he named his daughter after his first love.