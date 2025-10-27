'Jigrees' set for November 14 release

Jigrees is all set to entertain audiences as a youthful, vibrant, and energetic drama that blends fun, friendship, music, and emotions. Starring Ram Nithin, known for MAD and MAD Square, the film has already captured the attention of the young generation. The recently released teaser, unveiled by popular filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has received a roaring response online. Within just three days, it crossed over 2 million views, sparking high anticipation among youth circles.

Judging by the teaser, Jigrees appears to follow the trend of youthful entertainers similar to films like MAD and What Happened to This City?, promising humor, relatable characters, and contemporary storytelling. Youth audiences, who are showing strong interest in comedy-driven content recently, seem ready to embrace this fun-packed drama.

Alongside Ram Nithin, the film features Crush actor Ravi Babu, YouTuber Dheeraj Atreya, and The Birthday Boy fame Mani Vakka in significant roles. Harish Reddy Uppul takes charge as the director, while Krishna Vodapalli is producing the film under the Mount Meru Pictures banner.

With promotions gaining traction and buzz steadily rising, Jigrees is emerging as a promising release this festive season. The movie has completed all production and post-production formalities and is now officially scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on November 14.