‘Jo Lali Jo’ from ‘Jatadhara’ is a soothing number

The much-awaited supernatural mythological thriller Jatadhara, featuring Sudheer Babu and Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha, is gearing up for release on November 7. Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, the bilingual project promises a gripping cinematic experience with its intense visual storytelling and mythological backdrop.

The film has already created strong buzz nationwide with its teaser and trailer garnering viral attention. The earlier released tracks — Soul of Jatadhara and Dhana Pishachi — have emerged as chart-topping hits, adding further anticipation to the film.

Enhancing the musical appeal, the makers have now unveiled a soothing lullaby number titled Jo Lali Jo. Composed by Rajeev Raj, the track stands out with its emotional depth and melodic richness. Sriman Keerthy’s heartfelt lyrics combined with the soulful vocals of Pavani Vasa and Rajeev Raj have been widely praised by listeners.

The cast also includes a strong supporting lineup with Divya Khosla, Shilpa Shirodhkar, Indra Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajiv Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, the film is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora serving as co-producers. Divya Vijay acts as creative producer, while Bhavini Goswami takes charge as supervising producer. The music is backed by Zee Music Co.