Jr NTR as a retired athlete?

Tollywood: Young Tiger Jr NTR is currently busy working on the prestigious project RRR. As soon as the film gets wrapped up, he will start working on a new film in the direction of Trivikram Srinivas. Meanwhile, there are reports about his film, in the direction of Buchi Babu Sana.

After Uppena, Buchi Babu signed another film with Mythri Movie Makers production house. As per the buzz, the director is planning to pull out an experiment with NTR in the film. The script work is in progress and NTR already liked the basic idea of the movie. If the reports are true, NTR will be seen as a 60-year-old retired athlete in the film.

The film will be on the lines of Dangal, says the reports. Both Buchi and NTR are excited to take the project forward. NTR evinced big trust in Buchi Babu and most likely, the project will kick-start next year.