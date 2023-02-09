Jr NTR praises "Amigos" as an exceptional film.

The film "Amigos" starring Kalyan Ram is set to release on February 10th, and ahead of its release, a special screening was held for Jr NTR. Tarak apparently loved the film and praised it as being extraordinary, according to the producer Ravi Shankar. The producer added that NTR gave similar feedback for Kalyan Ram's previous film "Bimbisara" which turned out to be a big hit.

Due to Jr NTR's positive feedback, the team behind "Amigos" is now filled with excitement. Although the movie has not generated significant buzz with its music and trailers, the team is hoping that NTR's presence at the pre-release event will increase excitement for the film. Although NTR was the highlight of the pre-release event, the same cannot be said for the movie itself.



Debutant director Rajendra Reddy is directing the project, with Kannada actress Ashika Ranganath and Kalyan Ram in the lead roles. The film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and features music composed by Ghibran. Despite positive insider talk about the film, the advance bookings have been disappointing, leading the team to rely on positive reviews and strong word of mouth from tomorrow's morning show.

