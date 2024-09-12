Devara: Jr NTR’s Latest Film Gets U/A Certificate

The much-awaited Jr NTR starrer, ‘Devara,’ is gearing up for its grand release, heightening excitement among fans and film enthusiasts alike. Directed by Koratala Siva, this high-voltage action drama has already created massive buzz with its recently released trailer, which has taken expectations to a whole new level. NTR is set to amaze audiences once again, playing a dual role in this action-packed spectacle. The film is slated for release on September 27th in theaters worldwide, including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu languages.

The censor work for ‘Devara’ has been completed, and the film has been awarded a U/A certificate by the Censor Board. Notably, the film has a runtime of 2 hours 57 minutes and 58 seconds, which is approximately 178 minutes. While a runtime of nearly three hours may seem long, the makers of ‘Devara’ have carefully designed it to accommodate the numerous action sequences and establish the intricate storyline. Given the film's action-packed narrative, fans are expecting the extended runtime to enhance the overall cinematic experience.

On September 10th, the trailer for ‘Devara’ dropped, and the response has been nothing short of phenomenal. NTR's powerful dialogues, jaw-dropping action sequences, and stunning visuals set against the backdrop of the sea have garnered widespread praise. One of the standout moments from the trailer, where NTR emerges from the sea holding a shark, has particularly captivated viewers. Adding to the cinematic brilliance is Anirudh Ravichander's gripping background score, which complements the intense scenes perfectly. Within just 24 hours, the trailer racked up a staggering 55 million views across all languages, proving the immense anticipation for this movie.

The trailer launch event in Mumbai further solidified Devara’s pan-India appeal. Given that this is NTR's first film after the global blockbuster RRR, expectations are soaring for this project. During the event, NTR shared his excitement for the film, particularly highlighting the last 40 minutes of ‘Devara,’ which he believes will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. He also expressed his eagerness to witness Koratala Siva’s world-building come to life on the silver screen.

The film boasts a star-studded cast. Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead, marking her Telugu film debut. Speaking at the event, Janhvi revealed that she has become a huge fan of NTR after working with him on this film. The formidable Saif Ali Khan also makes his entry into Tollywood as the main antagonist. Supporting roles are played by talented actors like Srikanth, Prakash Raj, Kalaiyarasan, and Shruti Marathe, adding depth to the film's ensemble cast.

The buzz surrounding ‘Devara’ is not limited to Telugu-speaking regions. With a pan-India release, the film is generating significant interest in Hindi-speaking areas and beyond. The packed trailer has assured fans that ‘Devara’ is poised for huge box office openings, and many are predicting that the film could cross the coveted Rs. 1000 crore mark if it receives positive word-of-mouth.

Produced under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, ‘Devara’ has been made with a lavish budget, ensuring a visual spectacle for viewers.