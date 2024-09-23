Jr. NTR's ‘Devara’ Pre-Release Event Cancelled Due to Massive Fan Turnout

The much-anticipated pre-release event for ‘Devara’ was abruptly canceled yesterday (September 22), leaving fans and moviegoers eagerly awaiting Jr. NTR’s appearance deeply disappointed. The event, initially set to take place at Novotel Hotel in Hyderabad, was expected to draw a large crowd, but the turnout exceeded all expectations, leading to chaos and an eventual shutdown of the event.

‘Devara’ team had planned the event at Novotel Hotel, issuing a significant number of passes to fans. However, as the evening approached, the crowd outside the venue swelled beyond the planned capacity. Thousands of Jr. NTR’s ardent fans gathered, with many growing frustrated due to long waiting times.

As fans rushed into the hotel, confusion ensued. The situation quickly spiraled out of control, forcing the local police to intervene and resort to a baton charge to disperse the crowd. The event hall filled to capacity, while many others were left outside, sparking further unrest. Reports of property damage within the hotel also surfaced amidst the chaos.

Given the uncontrollable situation, ‘Devara’ team, along with the event organizers, made the difficult decision to cancel the pre-release event. This cancellation left fans disappointed, many of whom had traveled long distances to catch a glimpse of their favorite star.

Netizens took to social media to voice their frustrations, criticizing the poor planning of the event. Many pointed out that the decision to issue too many passes for an indoor venue was a critical error, leading to overcrowding and eventual mayhem.

Despite the unfortunate cancellation, the buzz around ‘Devara’ remains at an all-time high. Directed by Koratala Siva and starring Jr. NTR, the high-octane action film is slated for release this Friday, September 27. With the overwhelming success of Jr. NTR’s previous film ‘RRR,’ the expectations for ‘Devara’ are monumental.

Earlier today, the first trailer for ‘Devara’ was unveiled, showcasing NTR in a dynamic and action-packed avatar. Fans have already started praising the trailer, hailing the actor's universal appeal and intense action sequences. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Alongside Jr. NTR, the film features Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor, making her debut in Telugu cinema. Kapoor’s presence has added a fresh appeal to the movie, and she plays the lead opposite NTR. Another Bollywood heavyweight, Saif Ali Khan, portrays the antagonist, adding even more excitement to the star-studded cast.

The film’s music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, has already struck a chord with fans. Three songs from the movie have become instant chart-toppers, and the background score featured in the trailer has received praise for its powerful impact. ‘Devara’ is being produced under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with a massive budget backing the project.