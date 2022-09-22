Junior NTR And Kalyan Ram Drop Their Tweets On Health University Controversy

It is all known that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has changed the name of the health university. It was established by then Chief Minister NTR to provide proper medical education to the students and from then it was on his name. But now, the present Chief Minister renamed the university and triggered a controversy. Well, grandsons of former Chief Minister of AP, Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram also expressed their views through social media…

His tweet reads, "Both NTR and YSR are great leaders who have gained immense popularity. The respect brought by such taking one's name and naming one's name does not raise the stature of YSR, it does not lower the stature of NTR. Renaming the university cannot erase the fame NTR earned, his stature in the history of the Telugu nation, and his memories in the hearts of the Telugu people."

Even Kalyan Ram also expressed his views on the change of the university name. He said that in 1986, the health university was established to provide proper health education to the students of Andhra Pradesh.

