‘K-Ramp’ begins 30-day countdown, makers drop energetic making video

The wait is almost over for fans of young hero Kiran Abbavaram, as his upcoming film K-Ramp is all set to hit the big screens in just 30 days. Promising a perfect dose of fun and entertainment, the film has officially entered its final countdown phase. To mark this milestone, the makers unveiled a special making video, giving audiences a glimpse into the lively atmosphere on set. Packed with energy, laughter, and engaging moments, the video assures that the same vibe will be carried forward into the theatrical experience.

K-Ramp is produced under the prestigious banners Hasya Movies and Rudramsh Celluloid, with successful producers Rajesh Danda and Shiva Bommaku backing the project. The team has been confident right from the start that this film will stand out as a festival entertainer with its vibrant storytelling and engaging presentation.

The film features Yukti Thareja as the female lead opposite Kiran Abbavaram, while debutant director Jains Nani helms the project. Known for his relatable scripts and youthful appeal, Kiran Abbavaram is expected to bring his trademark energy to this role, further elevating the entertainment factor.

Scheduled for release on October 18, K-Ramp is timed to coincide with the Diwali festival, a season known for drawing massive crowds to theatres. The makers are banking on the holiday advantage and the festive mood to ensure a strong opening at the box office.

With the countdown officially ticking and the promotions gaining momentum, fans can expect more updates, songs, and sneak peeks in the coming days. If the making video is any indication, K-Ramp is gearing up to deliver a festive feast of entertainment this Diwali.