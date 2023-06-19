Kaala Bhairava’s sweet gesture for Ram Charan impresses everyone

Live
Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is currently taking a break from his film shoots to take care of his wife, Upasana Konidela, who is expecting their first...
Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is currently taking a break from his film shoots to take care of his wife, Upasana Konidela, who is expecting their first child soon. As a pleasant surprise, the “Naatu Naatu” singer and music composer, Kaala Bhairava, gifted the couple a soothing tune played on the piano. Ram Charan took to his Twitter profile to express his gratitude and shared the tune with his fans. He wrote, “Thank you, Kaala Bhairava, for creating this beautiful tune for us. We are sure this melody will bring happiness and joy to millions of children across the globe.”
Kaala Bhairava responded to the tweet and wrote, “Dearest Charan Annaaa, the pleasure was all mine. Thank you for making me a part of this most beautiful journey of yours.” This sweet gesture from Kaala Bhairava impressed Ram Charan and his fans.