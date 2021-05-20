Kajal Agarwal replies to Anushka after 7 months

South starlet Kajal Agarwal got married to her longtime boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu last year. As the wedding took place during the pandemic time in October 2020, it happened as a private affair with the presence of extremely family members and close friends.

So many celebrities took social media platforms to congratulate the actress and wish her a happy married life. Star beauty Anushka Shetty also wished Kajal Agarwal for the same shortly after their wedding. But Kajal Agarwal took 7 long months to revert to Anushka's message. It seems like Kajal might have missed reading Anushka Shetty's message but the actress has now replied to her. "The highest happiness on earth is the happiness of marriage...Two souls with but a single thought; two hearts that beat as one... Wishing a blissful married life to Dear @MsKajalAggarwal & Gautam Congratulations to u Both #KajGautKitched" wrote the Baahubali actress congratulating Kajal Agarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu.



Kajal has now applied Anushka by sending her three hearts. On the work front, Anushka Shetty is yet to announce her next project whereas Kajal Agarwal has a bunch of big projects in her pipeline including Acharya, Indian 2, Paris Paris, etc.

