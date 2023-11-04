Kajal Aggarwal’s ‘Satyabhama’ shoot going on at fast pace

Star beauty Kajal Aggarwal, who recently scored a blockbuster with “Bhagavanth Kesari,” is set to portray the character of a dedicated police officer “Satyabhama” in her latest film. The film is being helmed by the talented director Suman Chikkala, and the screenplay is crafted by Shashi Kiran Tikka, known for his recent pan-India blockbuster "Major." “Satyabhama” is produced by Bobby Tikka and Srinivasa Rao Takkalapalli under the banner of Aurum Arts. This emotionally charged slick crime thriller is currently in rapid production, with a teaser scheduled for release on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, set to premiere on November 11th.

On this occasion, Producer Bobby Tikka said, "Our film, 'Satyabhama,' is progressing rapidly, with approximately 60 percent of the shooting already completed. We recently captured crucial scenes, including intense action sequences featuring Kajal Aggarwal, right here in Hyderabad. A new shooting schedule is set to commence in the second week of this month. As part of our Diwali celebration, we will unveil the 'Satyabhama' teaser. Our goal is to release the movie next summer, and audiences can anticipate Kajal Aggarwal's impressive portrayal as the formidable police officer 'Satyabhama.'"