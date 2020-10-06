Kajal Aggarwal’s Spinster Party: Here Are The Stunning Pics Of To-Be-Bride

Tollywood ace actress Kajal Aggarwal has announced the news of her wedding through social media. She is going to marry businessman Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020. Off late, Kajal's sister Nisha Aggarwal dropped amazing 'Spinster party' pics on her Instagram and showed off how the girls celebrated the bachelorette party.

Aggarwal sisters Kajal and Nisha with the awesome pouts… Both looked modish in the western attires wearing the 'Bunny' headbands. Nisha also dropped 'Heart' emoticons and showered her love on her dear sis…



Here comes our gorgeous Kajal Aggarwal… She looked stunning and arresting in the black dress. The loose sleeves and full-neck details gave her an uber-chic appeal. Her brown pout and radiant cheeks perfectly complimented her party attire.



Beautiful sisters posed to the camera in all smiles…



This 'Seeta' actress doled out that, she is going to marry businessman GautamKitchlu on 30th October 2020 amid close family members. Kajal dropped a note on her Instagram page and shared the happy news with all her fans…

"It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to GautamKitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering un on in spirit. I thank you all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey."

Well, this beautiful young actress also clarified that she will continue entertaining the audience with her movies even after her wedding… She wrote, "I will still continue doing what I cherish the most- entertaining my audience- now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support".

Speaking about Gautam Kitchlu, this lucky man who stole the heart of Kajal Aggarwal is an entrepreneur, interior designer and tech, design enthusiast by profession. This handsome hunk completed his post-graduation from Tufts University.

Well, Kajal's co-actors of Tollywood Nithiin, Samantha, Hansika Motwani and Mehreen Pizrada sent their congratulatory messages…

Nithiin

Coming to Kajal Aggarwal's work front, she will be next seen in Tollywood's ace actor Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' movie. On the other hand, she will also share the screen space with Kamal Hassan's 'Indian 2'. In Kollywood, she will be next seen in 'Hey Sinamika' movie which will have Dulqer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles.

