Kajal And Gautam Are Enjoying Their Honeymoon In Maldives And Here Are A Few Stunning Pics…

The newlywed couple Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are completely enjoying their honeymoon in the Maldives… This cute couple flew to the best tourist spot after a couple of days of their wedding and are making us go awed with their stunning pics. Both Kajal and Gautam always stay active on social media and thus they are creating a buzz dropping their ultimate pics on their respective Instagram handles. Off late, our dear 'Seeta' actress created noise on social media sharing a few awesome clicks straight from their honeymoon spot.









Can anyone take off their eyes from this gorgeous actress??? Kajal posed in a sleeveless red gown which is enhanced with floral print. She posed to cams standing near the picturesque blue water. She is seen enjoying the cool weather and pleasant aura of 'Conrad Maldives Rangali Island'… Those modish earrings, black hat and cool sunnies gave her an uber-chic appeal.









The cute couple Gautam and Kajal look all happy and pose to cams in all smiles…









Kajal's beach essentials… A jute bag, black round hat, sunnies, and stylish footwear.

Kajal also dropped a few post wedding pics and looks radiant in the cosy poses…





Kajal looked classy in an unconventional yellow suit… She wore a yellow tee enhanced with digital print; she teamed it with an off-white bell-bottom pants and added an over-sized yellow suit.









Kajal also flaunted her 'Mehndi' and went with simple studs and on-point makeup…

Even this classy saree appeal of Kajal Aggarwal made us go awe… She draped a red six-yard wonder piece for her 1st Karwa Chauth which is accentuated with mirror work. Kajal flaunted her vibrant bridal glow wearing the ace designer Manish Malhotra's scarlet red flowy saree. Kajal looked classy wearing those traditional wedding bangles, maroon lips and flowy tresses.



Kajal Aggarwal and Gautajm Kitchlu got hitched on 30th October, 2020 at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. The gala wedding was attended by close family members and a few friends due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. All the precautionary measures were strictly followed and even a bio-bubble was created for all the family members who attended the wedding.