Kajal in talks for Meet Cute?

Natural star Nani's sister Deepthi Ghanta is all set to mark her directorial debut with an experimental movie. It seems like 'Meet Cute' is the title of the film. Recently, Nani also claimed that the project is also a very special one for him. The movie is going to be a female-centric one and the makers are considering Kajal Agarwal for the film.

Since Kajal already acted in Nani's debut production, AWE, he might easily get her on board for this prestigious film. The film will also feature Adah Sharma, Ruhani Sharma, Raja Chembolu and others.

Vijay Bulganin is composing tunes for the film. Vasanth Kumar is cranking the camera. Avinash Kolla is working as a production designer for the film. It is evident that Nani and his team are also working hard to deliver a memorable hit for Deepthi.