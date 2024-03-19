‘Kaliyugam Pattanamlo’ trailer promises edge-of-the-seat thriller

The much-anticipated theatrical trailer of "Kaliyugam Pattanamlo" was revealed during a grand event at KSRM College Of Engineering In Kadapa, featuring the entire cast and crew along with special guests. The trailer launch witnessed an overwhelming response from the audience, setting high expectations for the film.

Directed by Ramakhanth Reddy and produced by Dr. Kandula Chandra Obul Reddy under Nani Movie Works and Raamaa Creations, "Kaliyugam Pattanamlo" stars Vishva Karthikeya in the lead role, with Aayushi Patel portraying his love interest. The movie is slated for release on March 29th.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the gripping narrative, beginning with a poignant scene where a child is sent to an asylum against his mother's wishes. Vishva Karthikeya's character is introduced in a hospital setting, exuding seriousness. The plot then unfolds in a college environment, intertwining the love story of the protagonist and his partner, played by Aayushi Patel.

Amidst the romantic subplot, the trailer hints at mysterious occurrences in Nadhyala, where young girls are found dead. Vishva's impactful dialogue heighten the intrigue surrounding the film.

The trailer showcases spiritual elements, an item song, and intense sequences, promising audiences an edge-of-the-seat thriller with a unique concept. Vishva Karthikeya delivers a stellar performance, complemented by Charan Madhavaneni's remarkable cinematography and Ajay Arasada's superb score. The editing by Garry BH adds to the trailer's sharpness, while the grand production values elevate the overall cinematic experience.

With just 10 days left for its theatrical release, "Kaliyugam Pattanamlo" emerges as a promising addition to Telugu cinema, poised to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative and compelling performances.