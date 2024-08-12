‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Box Office Collection Day 45: Prabhas' Film Crosses Rs 1057 Crore Worldwide

‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ the latest epic starring Prabhas and directed by Nag Ashwin, has taken the box office by storm. Released worldwide on June 27, the film, with its mesmerizing score composed by Santhosh Narayanan, continues to draw large audiences and impressive collections, proving that Prabhas’ star power remains unchallenged.

As of the 45th day, on August 11, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has managed to rake in over Rs 1 crore at the box office, showcasing a significant uptick in earnings. The film’s collections surged by 75.38% compared to the previous days, indicating sustained interest and positive word of mouth.

Total Collection in India on Day 45: Rs 1.14 crore net

Telugu: Rs 25 lakhs

Tamil: Rs 2 lakhs

Hindi: Rs 85 lakhs

Rs 85 lakhs Kannada and Malayalam: Rs 2 lakhs

Interestingly, the Hindi version of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has consistently outperformed the Telugu version, contributing substantially to the film’s overall earnings. This trend underscores the movie's pan-India appeal, particularly in the Hindi-speaking regions.

In just 45 days, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has amassed a staggering Rs 643.35 crore net collection across India:

Telugu: Rs 286.06 crore net

Hindi Belt: Rs 291.2 crore net

Kannada: Rs 5.87 crore net

Tamil: Rs 36.05 crore net

Malayalam: Rs 24.17 crore net

The domestic gross collections have reached an impressive Rs 763.75 crore. Adding to this, the overseas collections have soared to Rs Rs 74.50 crore, bringing the worldwide gross box office collection to an astounding Rs 1057.90 crore.

Before its release, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ had set a pre-release business target of Rs 370 crore and a break-even target of Rs 372 crore. The movie has far surpassed these targets, achieving a profit of Rs 165.75 crore by Day 45. This profit margin is expected to benefit Vyjayanthi Movies, the production company behind this cinematic marvel.

On Sunday, August 11, which marks the 46th day since its release, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is projected to earn around Rs 94 lakhs. However, trade analysts suggest that the final numbers could exceed Rs 1 crore once the night show collections are tallied.