‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Prabhas Starrer Sets Box Office on Fire, Earns Rs 700 Cr Worldwide

‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ the highly anticipated Telugu film, has set the box office on fire with its extraordinary performance. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, the movie has grossed an astounding Rs 700 crore worldwide within just one week of its release. This phenomenal success has been confirmed by Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house behind the film.

“The dream run continues,” Vyjayanthi Movies announced on X, alongside a striking poster of Deepika’s now-viral fire scene from the film. According to Sacnilk.com, Kalki 2898 AD has amassed Rs 150 crore from its Hindi version alone in the first week. The film’s Hindi version is estimated to have collected Rs 12 crore on Day 7, bringing the total to approximately Rs 162 crore.



Combining the Hindi collections with other regional collections, the domestic total for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ stands at an impressive Rs 468 crore, with final numbers yet to be confirmed.





The movie is expected to maintain its stronghold at the box office over the coming weekend.



Set in a dystopian future, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ draws heavily from the Mahabharata. The narrative centers around four pivotal characters: Sumathi (Deepika Padukone), a pregnant woman believed to be carrying the 10th avatar of Vishnu; Ashwatthama (Amitabh Bachchan), an immortal protector of the unborn child; Supreme Yaskin (Kamal Haasan), a formidable villain determined to eliminate the child to secure his own survival; and Bhairava (Prabhas), a bounty hunter who would do anything for money.



‘Kalki 2898 AD’ achieved the third highest opening day collection in Indian cinema history, raking in Rs 191 crore worldwide on its first day. This staggering figure places the film ahead of other major releases such as ‘KGF 2’ (Rs 159 crore), ‘Salaar’ (Rs 158 crore), ‘Leo’ (Rs 142.75 crore), ‘Saaho’ (Rs 130 crore), and ‘Jawan’ (Rs 129 crore). However, ‘RRR’ remains the highest opener with Rs 223 crore, followed by ‘Baahubali 2’ with Rs 217 crore on its opening day.



Given its remarkable performance in the first week, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is poised to continue its successful run at the box office. The film’s unique storyline, stellar cast, and high production values have resonated with audiences, ensuring its status as one of the biggest hits of 2024.

