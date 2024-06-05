Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas’ next big film trailer release date announced

Prabhas, the pan-India star, is back with another exciting project - ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’ Directed by the talented Nag Ashwin (Mahanati fame) and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the sci-fi film has been generating immense buzz.

The makers took to social media to announce the official trailer release date for ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’ Mark your calendars for June 10th, Monday. While the exact time hasn't been revealed yet, anticipation is soaring. Will they hold a grand event or unveil it quietly online? Only time will tell!

A stunning new poster featuring Prabhas was released alongside the trailer date announcement. Standing tall on a sand dune, Prabhas gazes towards a futuristic cityscape in the distance, hinting at the film's grand scale and visual effects. The poster, with its towering structures, has set the internet ablaze.









After multiple postponements, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is finally set to hit the theaters on June 27th. Fans who've been eagerly waiting for the movie can finally rejoice!

Get ready to be dazzled by a stellar ensemble cast! Prabhas leads the charge, with Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani playing the female leads. Rumors suggest the legendary Kamal Haasan portrays the villain, while Amitabh Bachchan brings his iconic presence to the role of Ashwathama.

The trailer release announcement interestingly coincided with the recent AP election results. Speculation is rife that the producer's support for the winning alliance may have influenced the timing.

With just five days to go, excitement is at an all-time high. Will the trailer meet the sky-high expectations? With its promising cast, director, and visuals, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is poised to be a cinematic spectacle.

Stay tuned for more updates as the trailer launch unfolds!