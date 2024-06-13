'Kalki 2898 AD' shatters million-dollar pre-sales mark in North America

The countdown to the much-anticipated release of 'Kalki 2898 AD' has begun, and fans of darling Prabhas are eagerly marking their calendars for June 27th. The buzz surrounding this futuristic thriller has reached unprecedented heights, fueled by stunning posters and a captivating trailer that have left movie buffs across the globe spellbound.

Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced under the prestigious Vyjayanthi Productions banner by Ashwani Dutt, 'Kalki 2898 AD' boasts a colossal budget of approximately Rs. 600 crores, making it one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema. With heavy emphasis on cutting-edge visual effects, the film promises a visual spectacle unlike any other.

What sets 'Kalki 2898 AD' apart is not just its grandeur but also its stellar ensemble cast, featuring industry giants like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and more, alongside Prabhas in the lead role. This pan-India release is poised not only to captivate Telugu audiences but also to make waves in other languages.

The excitement isn't confined to local shores; 'Kalki 2898 AD' has already made history by surpassing the million-dollar mark in pre-sales in North America alone, a feat unprecedented for an Indian film. Industry insiders are predicting even greater milestones as the release date approaches.

Since the announcement of its title, 'Kalki 2898 AD' has been synonymous with sky-high expectations. As the first Telugu science fiction thriller of its kind, the film has generated immense curiosity among cinephiles eager to witness Prabhas in a groundbreaking new avatar post the monumental success of 'Baahubali' and 'Salar'.

The promotional blitzkrieg led by director Nag Ashwin has only added to the frenzy, with innovative campaigns and star-studded events keeping the film consistently in the limelight. From Prabhas arriving at the pre-release event in a spectacular car to the awe-inspiring trailer that continues to rack up views, every aspect of 'Kalki 2898 AD' has been meticulously crafted to exceed expectations.