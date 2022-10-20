Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara Will Stream On The OTT Platform From This Midnight

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Kalyan Ram Nandamuri's last movie Bimbisara turned into a massive blockbuster. It also broke records with all-time high collections. Well, all the movie buffs are also eagerly waiting for its OTT release date and they also expected to hit it during the Dussehra festival. But, now the makers announced that it will hit the popular OTT platform Zee 5. The movie will stream from tonight and it will definitely entertain the audience.

Kalyan Ram shared this big news through his Twitter page to all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing a small glimpse of the movie, he also wrote, "et ready to fall back into the time of #Bimbisara and his Trigartala, streaming from MIDNIGHT TODAY! #BimbisaraonZEE5 @DirVassishta @CatherineTresa1 @iamsamyuktha_ @mmkeeravaani @NTRArtsOfficial @zee5telugu @ZEE5Tamil @ZEE5Kannada @zee5keralam".

Going with the plot, Kalyan Ram is introduced as a ruthless king Bimbisara and he decides to extend his kingdom by hook or crook. But suddenly he moves to the present era and meets a small girl whom he killed being a king. Thus he reminisces all his his crimes and regrets a lot. So, he tries to be kind and moves back to his era.

Tollywood glam dolls Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon are the lead actresses in this periodic movie. Being a Mallidi Vashist debut directorial, Bimbisara is being produced by Kalyan Ram itself under his home banner NTR Arts. This movie also has Warina Hussain, Brahmaji, Prakash Raj and Ayyappa P. Sharma, Vennela Kishore and Srinivasa Reddy. Coming to the music department, ace lyricist Ramajogaiah Sastry penned the lyrics for the songs.

Bimbisara movie is all set to hit Zee 5 OTT platform from this tonight!