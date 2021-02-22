Kanche beauty to act as a cop OR Kanche heroine to act in Mohan Babu's film

After making an impressive debut with the 2015 film Kanche, actress Pragya Jaiswal shot to prominence in Telugu cinema. Pragya has acted in many popular films in the last six years. Meanwhile, this glamour queen is now all set to don a police officer role for an upcoming film.



According to the sources, Pragya will be playing the role of a tough cop in Mohan Babu's upcoming film Son of India. Apparently, director Ratna Babu offered her this meaty role and the actress gave an immediate nod after hearing the narration. It seems that the makers felt that there will be a fresh appeal if Pragya acts in this character.

The sources also revealed that Pragya completed shooting her part for this movie. The entire shoot will get done very soon. The makers are now planning to set a suitable release date for the film. Touted to be a patriotic drama, Son of India marks Mohan Babu's return as a lead hero after a long time.