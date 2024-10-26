‘Kanguva’ promises unprecedented big-screen experience: Suriya

The much-anticipated film ‘Kanguva,’ starring Suriya, is set for a grand release. Directed by Siva, this significant period action drama also features Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Produced by KE Gnanavel Raja, Vamsi, and Pramod under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations, ‘Kanguva’ boasts a massive budget. Mythri Movie Distributors will release the film in the Nizam area, with a grand theatrical launch worldwide on November 14.

During the Hyderabad press meet for ‘Kanguva,’ writer Rakendu Mouli shared, “I have written the dialogues and songs for ‘Kanguva.’ It’s exciting to collaborate with Devi Sri Prasad and director Siva for the first time. I’ve worked closely with Gnanavel and Suriya and have a strong bond with Suriya’s family. I owe much to Suriya Anna and look forward to watching ‘Kanguva’ in theaters with all of you.”

Shashi from Mythri Movie Distribution commented, “We are thrilled to release ‘Kanguva’ in the Nizam area through Mythri. We’re working on early morning shows for Suriya’s fans. Suriya Garu is one of the most beloved stars among our Telugu audience. Having seen some scenes from ‘Kanguva,’ I can say they are spectacular. Producer Gnanavel Raja’s taste is evident in this film, and we hope it becomes a big hit.”

Director Siva expressed his enthusiasm: “Hello everyone. It’s great to be back in Hyderabad after a long time. I made ‘Kanguva’ with immense passion alongside an extraordinary hero like Suriya. We started with the concept of a period film based on conflicts among five tribes from less than a thousand years ago. This story has been shot on a grand scale with high production values. Thanks to producer Gnanavel’s support, we were able to bring ‘Kanguva’ to life. When I presented the story to Suriya, his confidence in the project was reassuring. The feeling you get from the trailer will be just as exhilarating in the theater. SS Rajamouli has shown us how to elevate South Indian cinema, and he continues to inspire me. I remade Rajamouli’s Vikramarkudu in Tamil as Siruthai, a film that holds a special place for me. I am grateful to Rajamouli for teaching me how to blend CGI with emotion effectively. We hope you all will support ‘Kanguva’ when it releases in theaters on November 14.”

Producer KE Gnanavel Raja thanked Suriya’s fans for attending the ‘Kanguva’ event. “The entire team worked passionately and hard on this movie. We have complete confidence in our team, and we believe the film will be a huge hit. I’m sure you will all enjoy it. See you in theaters on November 14.”

Suriya thanked his fans, journalists, and media friends for attending the event. “I appreciate all the partners involved in releasing ‘Kanguva,’ especially UV Company for their collaboration. My blood is the same as yours; we are all one. Your love moves me deeply. It’s been two years since my last theatrical release, but I was incredibly touched by the response to the re-release of "Surya Son of Krishnan." I created ‘Kanguva’ to provide you with a remarkable cinematic experience as a token of gratitude for your support. It took us two and a half years to craft a unique film unlike anything you’ve seen before, made possible by director Siva’s passion. I enjoyed every moment of shooting this movie.

Thanks to my friend, rock star Devi, and my cinematographer Vetri. Director Rajamouli has inspired us in making films like ‘Kanguva’ and guided us with his expertise. ‘Kanguva’ is a straight Telugu movie rooted in Indian cinema. I invite you all to watch our special film on November 14. This is not just a story of a warrior; it’s about a warrior who fights for his people and the dharma he believes in. You are all warriors in my life, and I want you to fight like warriors in your own lives, achieving your dreams and reaching great heights. Participating in Balakrishna’s "Unstoppable" show was an unforgettable experience. Witnessing his punctuality, hard work, and passion made me realize why he has achieved so much.

As an actor, I strive to contribute to the industry just as Kamal Haasan has inspired me. Great movies can bring significant change to society. For example, someone became an IPS officer after watching ‘Kaakha Kaakha,’ and after the release of ‘Jai Bhim,’ 300,000 people in Tamil Nadu received houses, ration cards, and necessary facilities. For ‘Kanguva,’ 3,000 people worked every day, and it’s through everyone’s hard work that this remarkable film has come to fruition.”