Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar Joins Ram Charan's ‘RC16’ Cast

Ram Charan, the celebrated Pan India star, is set to dazzle audiences once again with his upcoming film, tentatively titled ‘RC16.’ Directed by Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame, this highly anticipated film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers, promising a high-octane cinematic experience. The project, which kicked off on March 20, has already generated significant buzz, especially with Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.

Currently, ‘RC16’ is in the pre-production phase, with the team meticulously planning every detail to ensure a stellar outcome. The shooting is slated to commence soon, marking the beginning of a thrilling journey for both the cast and the crew.

In a recent update that has thrilled fans, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar has been confirmed to play a pivotal role in the movie. The official announcement came on Shiva Rajkumar’s birthday, with the ‘RC16’ team releasing a special poster to celebrate the occasion. This addition has significantly elevated the excitement surrounding the film, as fans eagerly await the unique blend of talent and star power.

https://rb.gy/km6xn6

Reports suggest that the makers are considering the title Peddi for the film, which is set against the backdrop of rural village sports. This intriguing setting promises a refreshing narrative, with Ram Charan undergoing a significant makeover to fit his character. His new look is expected to be a major highlight of the film.

Adding to the film's allure is the involvement of legendary music composer AR Rahman. His musical genius is set to enhance the film's narrative, creating an unforgettable auditory experience for the audience.

The makers are aiming to release ‘RC16’ next year, with fans eagerly counting down the days. Given the star-studded cast, unique storyline, and captivating music, ‘RC16’ is poised to be a major blockbuster.