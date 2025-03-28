‘Karmanye Vadhikaraste’ gears up for release with an intense crime narrative

The upcoming crime thriller Karmanye Vadhikaraste is set to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline and action-packed narrative. Directed by Amar Deep Challapalli, the film delves into the complexities of the crime world, following a dedicated team of police officers who see their duty as sacred.

Produced by DSS Durga Prasad under the Ushaswini Films banner, the movie features an ensemble cast, including Shatru, Brahmaji, and Master Mahendran in lead roles. Supporting actors Prithvi, Sivaji Raja, Sri Sudha, Banerjee, and Ajay Ratnam add depth to the story. Additionally, Aira Dayanand Reddy makes her debut in this crime drama.

With Bhaskar Samala as the cinematographer, Marthand K. Venkatesh handling the editing, and Gyani composing the music, the film boasts a strong technical team. Shiva Kumar Pelluru has penned the story and dialogues, adding depth to the screenplay.

Shot across Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad, Karmanye Vadhikaraste is currently in its final post-production phase at Prasad Film Lab and Saradhi Studios. The recently released teaser has sparked intrigue, keeping audiences engaged and heightening expectations for its release. The makers are planning to bring this intense action entertainer to the big screen soon.