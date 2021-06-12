Karthi launches trailer of 'In the Name of God'

100% Telugu platform aha is gearing up for the launch of its prestigious, blockbuster series In The Name of God (ING) on June 18. The shocking thriller drama featuring Priyadarshi, Nandini Rai and Posani Krishna Murali in key roles, is directed by Vidyasagar Muthukumar and produced by veteran filmmaker Suresh Krissna. The action-packed trailer of the much-awaited show was launched by multilingual superstar, Karthi.

The trailer of In the Name of God is nothing short of a visual treat, bringing together a raw, sizzling mix of emotions, drama, action and delectable dialogue-baazi. Glimpsing the intriguing tale of a dangerous Aadhi (Priyadarshi) in the hinterlands of Telugu states, the edgy relationship he shares with Meena (Nandini Rai) and various highs and lows of his life, In the Name of God leaves you craving for more.

ING's slick trailer is edited by popular technician Karthika Srinivas, who has incidentally worked on high-profile projects like 1:Nenokkadine, Swamy Ra Ra and 100% Love and is also the editor of actor Allu Arjun's pan-Indian action entertainer Pushpa. While the teaser and the promos of ING have already captured the imagination of the public, the trailer serves well as the icing on the cake. Apart from ING, aha has premiered some of the biggest Telugu films, shows in 2021 including Krack, Naandhi, 11th Hour, Zombie Reddy, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga, Kala and Ardha Shathabdham recently.