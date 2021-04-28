Karthi-Rashmika starrer Sulthan’s global Telugu Digital Premiere on aha

100% Telugu platform aha is continuing to deliver on its promise of providing 'Housefull' entertainment to audiences with latest blockbuster films, web shows and originals.

Come April 30, the action extravaganza Sulthan, starring Karthi and Rashmikain pivotal roles, is set to have a global digital premiere on the platform. Written and directed by Bakkiya Raj Kannan, the film that made a splash at the theatres recently is an entertaining potpourri of action, emotion, romance and humour.

aha, which had also premiered Karthi's earlier blockbuster Khaidi, is confident that audiences will lap up to Sulthan with similar enthusiasm.

After streaming an exciting slate of web shows and feature films in April including 11th Hour, Thellavarithe Guruvaram, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga, the platform is signing off for the month on a high. Ringing in the joy of a theatrical experience within homes, aha is just the excuse you may need to beat the heat this summer.

