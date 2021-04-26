Karthi to play a 'Sardar'

Tollywood: Sulthan is Karthi's recent release that hardly made any impression at the box office. The film flopped both in Telugu and Tamil. Karthi is now coming up with an interesting film, which also is an experiment. As per the latest reports in the film nagar, the actor's next is titled Sardar.

Excited to be joining hands with @Psmithran on this biggie. Revealing the first look for you all. Lots of love!#Sardar #SardarFirstLook - https://t.co/xcjhxcPWt8 #staysafe — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) April 25, 2021

PS Mithran who earlier did Irumbu Thirai and Hero is the director of the movie. The film unit launched the motion poster of the film today and confirmed the title. The buzz is that the movie will be hitting the floors in the next couple of days.

Raashi Khanna and Rajisha Vijayan are playing the leading ladies in the film.GV Prakash Kumar is the music director of the film. George C Williams is the film's cinematographer. K Kadhir is the art director and Ruben is the film's editor. Dhilip Subbarayan is the stunt director. M.R Pon Parthipan, and Roju, Bipin Ragu penned the film. S.Lakshman Kumar is the film's producer.